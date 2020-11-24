The Big Giants 4-Hers were looking for a way to help out the Northfield Community this fall, so they reached out to the Northfield Community Action Center to see what they could do. The CAC said that baby supplies are in high demand and they have limited supplies, so the 4-Hers organized a baby supply drive, Big Giants 4-H Rattles Up Baby Supplies, in Northfield/Dundas to help young families in the community.
They have seven boxes set up around the community to collect donations until Dec. 15. Donation boxes can be found in Northfield at Cub Foods (at the service desk), Family Fare, Northfield EMS, Northfield Montessori, Bethel Lutheran Church, St Peter’s Lutheran Church and Little Village Early Learning Center in Dundas. The supplies that are needed the most include: formula (all types), diapers (size 6/7 or pull-ups), wipes and baby foods. The 4-H Club, recently awarded the Helping Hands Award from Minnesota 4-H, encourages all to help out if they are able and are thankful for the support.
The Big Giants 4-H Club is in Northfield. 4-H is a youth organization for ages kindergarten through one year past high school. It is run by the youth members and promotes leadership and community service. For more information, contact 507-332-6109 or email biggiants1902@gmail.com.