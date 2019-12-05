Registration for the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium (CVEC) term that begins the week of Jan. 6, 2020, closes on Monday, Dec. 9. Processing of all registrations received by that date will begin at 6 p.m. After that date, registrations will be accepted on a space-available basis. Class sizes are usually limited to 18 participants, with some exceptions. Random selections for oversubscribed courses will be made.
Class schedules, course descriptions, information about the instructors, and registration forms are available on the website cvec.org. Paper copies of the class schedules and registration forms are also available in Northfield at FiftyNorth, formerly the Senior Center, and at Buckham West, formerly the Senior Center, in Faribault. Completed registration forms should be brought or mailed to FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield, MN 55057.
Twelve courses are being offered. One will be in Faribault: “A Long Winding Road--How the Bible Became the Bible” (Richard Jorgensen). Eleven courses will be in Northfield: “Middlemarch” (John Barbour), “It’s About Time” (Rich Noer), “Key Modern U.S. Supreme Court Decisions” (John Jobison), “One Hundred Years of Chinese Communism” (Robert Entenmann), “Climate Change--History, Causes, and Consequences” (Art Higinbotham), “The Plays of Henrik Ibsen” (Solveig Zempel), “Writers Talk About Writing” (Jim Holden), “Philosophy Before Socrates” (Perry Mason), “Electricity in Your Past, Present, and Future” (Richard Schulte), “The Sins, Glories, and Music of the 1960s” (Tim Madigan), and “Music of Early Minnesota” (Randall Ferguson).
Courses are typically offered for three eight-week terms each year--fall, winter, spring--meeting two hours weekly. Twelve to fourteen courses are offered each term. The usual fee for an eight-week course is $50 plus cost of materials and/or textbook. The faculty of CVEC, predominantly retirees, include emeriti faculty from Carleton and St Olaf, as well as other schools and professions. There are no prerequisites for taking these courses. They are offered as lifelong learning experiences.