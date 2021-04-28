Six Luther College students have each received a $1,000 Steven Mark Anderson Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year, including sophomore Gabriella Vargas of Northfield.
Vargas is majoring in social work and serves as vice president of the Social Work Association, is a member of Latines Unides and is a tireless advocate for black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) students at Luther College. Additional contributions to the Luther community include competing on the rugby team and serving as student assistant manager of composting and recycling on campus. After graduating from Luther, she will pursue her master’s in social work degree.
The Steven Mark Anderson Scholarship was established in 2001 by Lloyd and Kathy Anderson of Ames, Iowa, in memory of their son, Pastor Steven Mark Anderson, who graduated from Luther in 1985.
The scholarship benefits first-generation and income-eligible Luther College students involved in the TRIO Achievement Program. TRIO provides customized support and comprehensive programming that fosters students’ academic success, personal development and community engagement. The federally-funded program has been sponsored by Luther for nearly 50 years and serves approximately 180 students annually.
