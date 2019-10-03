Randolph FFA officers Jaylynn Frandrup and Nicole Koziolek and their adviser, Ed Terry, were selected and sponsored by Minnesota Farmers Union to attend the National Farmers Union Fall Legislative Fly-In Sept. 9-11 in Washington, D.C.
"They were honored to discuss policy issues and share their agricultural stories with Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith, Rep. Angie Craig and the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson," a press release states.
The release states 40 Minnesota Farmers Union members attended the fly-in along with farmers and FFA members from across the U.S.
"In addition to meeting with policy makers, the FFA members were able to explore the National Mall and Memorial parks (its historical architecture,)" the release states. "The Randolph participants are looking forward to sharing what they learned with their local chapter members and community."