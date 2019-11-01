The Rice County Genealogical Society and FiftyNorth are offering interactive workshops on how to research and organize a family history.
A press release states the workshops, at the FiftyNorth facility, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, cost $34 for members and $42 for non-members The following topics are covered on four Tuesdays at 9-11:30 a.m.:
Tuesday: Introduction to Family Search, an online genealogy program.
Nov. 12: Exploring Relative Finder, Ancestry.com and GenWeb. Deciding which program is best for you.
Nov. 19: Introduction to the Dalby Database for Rice County and beyond, and other search resources.
Nov. 26: Problem-solving and roadblocks. Ways to share your family’s unique story.
The release advises people to pre-register for all classes, either by phone at 507-664-3700; online at www.FiftyNorth.org/learn/classes; or in person at FiftyNorth front desk. Bring family information and, if possible, your laptop, tablet or Ipads. Some computers will be available.
The release states if you are unable to attend but are interested in the workshops, call the Rice County Historical Society at 507-332-2121. If there are enough requests, the classes will be repeated.