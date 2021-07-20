St. Dominic School recently completed its second year with the believe and read literacy/writing curriculum in partnership with Groves Academy. As part of this second year in the program, kindergarten through third grade classroom teachers, along with the enrichment teacher, focused on closing the gap for as many of SDS students as possible.
In addition to everyday whole group instruction, students in SDS high risk and moderate risk categories also received:
• 2-3 days per week of small group instruction with their classroom teacher
• An additional 2-3 days per week of individual/small group instruction with our Enrichment Teacher
SDS administration indicates the investment that the school and Catholic Schools Center of Excellence (CSCOE) have made in their students paid off in dividends during the 2020-2021 school year.
In fall 2020, 29% of grade one through three students were considered high risk for not meeting grade level benchmarks in literacy. By May 2021, high risk students were reduced to only 11%.
Every SDS third grade student moved out of the high risk category by the end of the year, meaning every student has closed the gap for literacy and is ready for fourth grade.
In the first grade classroom, SDS closed the gap for 28% of the students in just one academic year. All SDS teachers and St. Dominic School have met the criteria to be a Certified Believe and Read School.
In fall 2020, only 50% of our students met first grade literacy benchmarks. By spring, 78% of students met their literacy benchmark. Within one school year (during a pandemic) SDS was able to close the gap for 28% of its first grade students.
For more information about SDS, visit schoolofstdominic.org or contact 507-645-8136.