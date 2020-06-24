Kayla Greden of Northfield and Matelin Prayfrock of Dundas were named to the College of St. Scholastica's dean's list following the spring 2020 semester.
Dean's list members have achieved a 3.75 GPA or above on a 4.0 scale.
