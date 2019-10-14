The Community Action Center (CAC) of Northfield, Northfield Union of Youth (NUY) and Northfield Public Schools (NPS) have received a $210,000 state-funded grant to help combat homelessness in the Northfield area.
A press release states the funding will support youth advocacy-specific staffing efforts, increase access to direct services and resources, and broaden the impact of housing support initiatives.
The extra staffing support and resources is expected to allow for those who are interested in becoming volunteer host families to train in the Northfield area, making the training more accessible and impactful.
The Community Action Center, Union of Youth and Northfield Public Schools were awarded the joint collaboration grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services Office of Economic Opportunity. Part of the funding is expected to help secure additional staff hours to manage the Union of Youth's Wallflower Project, a program that matches youth with host families and helps youth find housing. Additionally, a new position within the Community Action Center will be created to support all three partners, and the new hire will be co-located at Northfield Public Schools and Northfield Union of Youth.