A light fixture reportedly caused a fire Sunday that severely damaged a Northfield home, rendering the residence uninhabitable.
The fire was reported at 4:51 p.m. at 840 Woodley St.
Northfield Fire Department Cpt. Jessie Faust said when first responders arrived, smoke and flames were seen coming from the south side of the house.
Faust said the light fixture that caused the fire was near the porch. The fire reportedly burned through a soffit into the attic.
Firefighters, who spent approximately two hours on scene, removed the interior ceiling in the kitchen dining area and cut an access hole in the roof to stop the fire spread. The fire caused water damage in the home.
Northfield police and ambulance crews assisted on scene.
Online property records list Jennifer J. King as the primary taxpayer of the address.