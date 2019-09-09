Northfield Retirement Community and FiftyNorth are teaming up to offer a series of public programs in Northfield through the series “Living Well with Chronic Conditions.”
The classes are from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays beginning Oct. 4 and ending Nov. 8 in the Northfield Retirement Community’s Fellowship Hall, 900 Cannon Valley Drive. The classes are free, but pre-registration is required by Sept. 25.
A press release describes the programs as “evidence-based” that help people with chronic conditions live healthier lives. According to the release, “the six-week workshop series helps people feel better, be in control and do the things they want to do.”
Class participants will learn and practice ways to improve self-care and enjoy life. Discussion areas include self-management skills, practical ways to cope with pain and fatigue, better exercise and nutrition choices, new treatment options and ways to speak with a health care provider or family member about health.
Anyone interested in registering is advised to call Parkview at 507-664-7359 or visit yourjuniper.org.
Classes are in partnership with Rice County Public Health-Statewide Health Improvement Partnership. A cash wellness incentive will be offered to participants who complete the program.