...POTENT WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT THE AREA TODAY THROUGH
FRIDAY...
.This is a complex system. The main impacts will be late this
afternoon through Friday morning. This is when the majority of
the snow will fall. This is also when areas in western and south
central Minnesota will have northerly wind gusts near 50 mph.
Blizzard conditions are likely from western into south central
Minnesota. There is a brief period this morning when a mixture of
rain and freezing rain will occur before the precipitation changes
completely over to snow. A minor glaze of ice is possible on
untreated pavement.
A Blizzard Warning is in effect from late this afternoon through
Friday afternoon for western through south central Minnesota,
particularly along and west of a line from Alexandria to
Litchfield to Glencoe to Le Center to Owatonna. These areas can
expect snowfall ranging from 4 to 6 inches in west central
Minnesota to 7 to 9 inches in southern Minnesota, along with wind
gusts to between 40 and 50 mph.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect south of the Twin Cities
along the Interstate 35 corridor to Faribault today through
Friday afternoon. Snow amounts of 7 to 10 inches can be expected
through Friday afternoon along with wind gusts of up to 30 to 35
mph.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to the east of the
Blizzard Warning and to the north of the Winter Storm Warning,
essentially much of central and east central Minnesota, including
the Twin Cities, and continuing through western Wisconsin today
through Friday afternoon. Snowfall amounts will generally range
from 3 to 6 inches, although isolated locations may see receive
7 to 8 inches over a prolonged 36 hour period.
Gusty winds and snow will continue through Friday, but conditions
should begin to improve Friday afternoon into Friday evening. The
main impacts will be to travel.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&