Local author Joy Riggs will read and answer questions about her nonfiction book, "Crackerjack Bands and Hometown Boosters: The Story of a Minnesota Music Man" from 1 to 2 p.m virtually June 1.
A press release states the book is a literary biography of her paternal great-grandfather, G. Oliver Riggs, who directed bands in numerous cities, including Crookston, Bemidji and St. Cloud, and was reputed to be one of the most successful directors of youth bands in the United States.
She lives in Northfield, where she serves on the boards of the Vintage Band Festival and the Northfield Historical Society. For more of her writing, visit joyriggs.com or her blog, mymusicalfamily.blogspot.com.
Register for this event at mynpl.org/events. Click on event link.
For more information about the library program, contact Jamie Stanley at the Northfield Public Library by calling 1-507-645-1802 or emailing Jamie.stanley@ci.northfield.mn.us.