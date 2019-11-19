Northfield Hospital Auxiliary welcomed three guests to its fall members' meeting: Fire Chief Gary Franek, who accepted a $10,000 donation from the auxiliary toward a new rescue truck for the Northfield Area Fire & Rescue squad; and EMS Assistant Chief Melissa DeGroot, who accepted a donation of nearly $43,000 for a state-of-the-art patient simulator used for training.
A press release states the Hospital Auxiliary's generous donations stem from the annual Book Fair, a widely popular tradition that draws book lovers from across the region. In 2019, the Book Fair raised a record $66,875.
For 2020, Book Fair proceeds will fund the completion of remodeling EMS headquarters, a project that began with a generous donation from the estate of longtime Northfield resident Mary Freeman.
The 59th Annual Northfield Hospital Auxiliary Book Fair is from April 21-25 at Northfield Ice Arena. Donation dates are April 6 through April 18, every day but Sundays.