Northfielder Nika Hirsch, 10, has reportedly been recognized with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts — The Diana Award.
According to a press release, Hirsch was honored with The Diana Award for going above and beyond in her daily life to create and sustain positive change.
Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex.
A few years ago, Hirsch was diagnosed with selective mutism, and so her family suggested she find other, non-verbal ways to express herself. She decided to paint rocks and hide them in her community for others to find and delight in. She started a "Giving Tree" to share warm clothes in winter and a "Gratitude Tree" to encourage people to adopt an attitude of gratitude in the summer. Hirsch has created videos about her creative projects, sharing moments of joy and kindness on social media. She is known as someone who creates "little ripples of kindness that turn into big waves."
Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award, says, “We congratulate all our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and all over the globe who are changemakers for their generation. We know by receiving this honor they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens. For over 20 years The Diana Award has valued and invested in young people encouraging them to continue to make positive change in their communities and lives of others.”
"Award recipients have been put forward by adults who know the young people in a professional capacity and recognized their efforts as a positive contribution to society," the release states. "Through a rigorous nomination process, these nominators had to demonstrate the nominee’s impact in five key areas: Vision, Social Impact, Inspiring Others, Youth Leadership, and Service Journey."
There are 12 Diana Award Judging Panels representing each UK region or nation and a further three panels representing countries outside of the UK. Each panel consist of three judges; one young person, an education or youth work professional, and a business or government representative. The panels are seen as having an important main purpose: to determine which nominations from each UK region/nation/country will receive The Diana Award.
Nominations are judged using the Criteria Guide and Scoring Guide which have been created to measure the quality of youth social action.