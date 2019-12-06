Area residents of Swedish descent, or those interested in Swedish customs, are invited to join the festivities beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 Third St. W in Northfield.
A press release states the celebration includes a potluck supper, Lucia processional and pageant, live fiddle music, the singing of Swedish carols, and folk dancing. Northfield High School students Ava O'Neill, Grace Casson and Lenyn Pfau will lead the procession at the 44th annual Lucia Fest sponsored by the Northfield Swedish Club.
The 2019 Lucia attendants are Lauren Blumhoefer, Lucy Butler, Tegan Chadwick, Lucy Graham, Brooke Green, Teagan Green, Penelope Johnson, Annabel Kiesel, Annika Korynta, Adela Melby, Clara Nelson, Elsa Nystrom, Charlotte Otterblad, Ruby Otterblad, Astrid Peterson White and Juniper Ramsey. The star boys are Avery Chadwick, Jim Graham, Karsten Korynta, Henrik Melby, Nicholas Otterblad and Luke Nelson.
Dressed in white with red sashes at their waists and wearing a crown of candles on their heads, the release states the Lucias will lead a procession of attendants and star boys, singing the traditional St. Lucia song. Afterward, the Lucias and their attendants will serve cookies and coffee to everyone. The event concludes with songs and dancing around the Christmas tree.
Everyone is invited to attend this family-friendly event. Bring your own tableware, two dishes to pass and one dozen cookies. Beverages are provided. The event is free, but donations are encouraged to cover expenses.