Northfield Hospital + Clinics says it has opened a Temporary Respiratory Clinic to treat all patients in the most effective setting possible.
"NH+C will serve patients in this specialized area to determine the best evaluation and treatment plan for their respiratory illness while protecting other clinic patients and staff," a press release states.
"This temporary clinic will serve patients who may have a variety of respiratory conditions."
The health system emphasized the facility isn't a COVID-19 test center and separates patients with conditions deemed contagious from other clinic patients to keep people safe.
"A separate, temporary setting protects our clinic's environment for patients who need other kinds of care," the release states. Patients are requested to call first for all conditions before coming in. A triage nurse will then discuss the symptoms and determine the best location for patients to be seen.
Respiratory illnesses are seen as requiring special precautions due to them being caused by viruses and spread by coughing and squeezing.
Those who are having trouble breathing, unable to drink fluids, are elderly with significant weakness, have a fluctuating fever, pain or pressure in the chest or belly, sudden dizziness, confusion, severe or repeated vomiting, severe dehydration or are at high risk for influenza complications, are over 65, pregnant or delivered in the past two weeks, have a chronic health condition or weakened immune system are advised to be seen in the Emergency Department.
Those experiencing a mild fever, a cough, runny or stuffy nose, body aches or fatigue are advised to be treated at home. The health system advises people drink a lot of fluids, take medicine to reduce the fever and stay away from others when feeling sick.
Clinics can be reached at:
- Northfield Clinic: 507-646-1494
- Lonsdale Clinic: 507-744-3245
- Lakeville Clinic: 952-469-0500
- Farmington Clinic: 651-460-2300