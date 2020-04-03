Northfield Hospital + Clinics is not allowing deliveries of items for patients or staff at Northfield Hospital. This includes flowers, food, newspapers and cards. a press release states this helps minimize the ways the virus could enter the hospital – via items themselves, or delivery people.
Laundry and essential personal care items (like shampoo and body wash) may be delivered for long-term care center residents and medical/surgical patients.
"NH+C staff are so grateful for the support that our caring community offers at this challenging time," the release states. "Virtual support is the best kind right now. Staff invite you to connect with patients and residents via phone or video chat, and show your support to staff on their Facebook and Instagram pages."
Vendors of hospital supplies are asked to contact their department directly to discuss deliveries.