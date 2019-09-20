A raffle drawing featuring a well-known visual artist will take place Oct. 8 at the Northfield Garden Club’s monthly meeting at United Methodist Church.
The event begins at 12:45 p.m. A press release states well-known visual artist David Allen donated his recent painting of the Northfield Garden Club’s wisteria-draped pergola in Riverside Lions Park to be used as a raffle item to supplement the club’s income. Allen has demonstrated the painting at the Garden Club’s booth at the Northfield Home and Garden Show and on a recent Northfield garden tour. The completed painting is on display at FiftyNorth where raffle tickets are available for $5 per ticket.
The release states raffle proceeds will go to fill garden spaces and containers around Northfield that Garden Club members fund, design, plant and maintain. The organization also awards grants to people and organizations who enhance gardens and gardening in the Northfield area.
Last-minute tickets will be available prior to the start of the meeting, meant to center around gardening with bulbs.