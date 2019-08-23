Chronic Pain Self-Management is a free group workshop designed to help people living with chronic pain better manage their symptoms and improve their daily lives. This program is being offered at no cost by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota in partnership with Northfield Hospital + Clinics.
In this six-session workshop, participants learn practical skills to manage the challenges of living with chronic pain, including: stress management, exercise proven to lessen symptoms, healthy eating, goal setting, medication management, effective communication skills and resources to assist in evaluating treatment options. The workshop is interactive and focuses on peer support.
A brief informational meeting with the opportunity to register will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at Northfield Hospital + Clinics' Meeting Room A.
Workshop sessions will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. each Friday for six weeks beginning Sept. 20 at Northfield Hospital + Clinics' Meeting Room A. Registration is required, space is limited.
For additional information, questions or to register, call 507-450-1518.