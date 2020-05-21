The Northfield City Council had to concede to Dundas in their friendly wager to see which city has the highest response rate for the 2020 Census. As the terms of their contest state, Northfield will rename Bridge Square to Dundas Square for one month.
A press release states Dundas maintained a commanding lead over Northfield the entire competition. The final response rate taken on May 15 showed Dundas with 78.7% and Northfield with 77%.
Northfield continues reminding residents to complete the 2020 Census.
“We ultimately want a 100% response rate,” said Mayor Rhonda Pownell.
Minnesota is the top state in the nation for response rate. The 2020 Census will determine congressional representation, inform hundreds of billions in federal funding every year, and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade.
According to the city, the country's current state of National Emergency underscores the critical importance of a complete 2020 Census count for Northfield and Minnesota. Census data is used to allocate billions of dollars in federal funding each year, including for emergency response services.
Response rates are updated daily and can be checked on the 2020 Census website: 2020census.gov/response-rates
Residents can complete their questionnaire by phone, by mail or online at my2020census.gov. Contact City Administrator Ben Martig at 507-645-3009 or ben.martig@ci.northfield.mn.us.