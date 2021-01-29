The Northfield Historical Society (NHS) has announced its upcoming release of a new, standalone podcast episode comparing the 1918 Spanish Influenza epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic as it was experienced in Northfield. A press release states the episode is the result of a research collaboration in the fall of 2020 between NHS and two Carleton College classes, the Historians For Hire and the Anthropology of Health and Illness. It will debut on the Northfield Historical Society website on Feb. 15.
Carleton College’s Historians For Hire class is a year-long seminar which matches students with organizations in Rice County to provide valuable hands-on historical research and practices for class credit. Students coordinate their projects through a campus advisor then work independently on their assigned projects.
The release states the research teams were comprised of three students from the Historians For Hire seminar — KatieRose Kimball, Sasha Mothershead and Lea Winston – and three students from the Anthropology of Health and Illness class — Jakob Boeye, Marcella Lees and Cas Roland. They spent the fall term researching, interviewing and evaluating life in the community amid our current pandemic.