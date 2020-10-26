The Norhfield Cub Scouts Pack 300 invites all families to join them for a socially distanced (low to no touch) activity day to see what Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts are all about from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 at Spring Creek Soccer Park in Norhfield.
A press release states activities are designed for boys and girls kindergarten through fifth grade who love to learn about the world around them through fun adventures and activities. There will be a Nerf gun range, soccer obstacle course and much more. All equipment will be sanitized, and organizers ask everyone wear a mask for the safety of all concerned.
For more information contact Peter Schmelzer at ptrschmlzr@gmail.com.