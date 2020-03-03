Caitlyn Faust and Rachel Will of Northfield earned president's list honors from Bemidji State University following the 2019 fall semester.
To be eligible for the President's List, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester.
Katherine Boland of Northfield earned dean's list honors from Bemidji State University at the conclusion of the fall 2019 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester.