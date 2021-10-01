Dakota Electric Association is now accepting applications for the Touchstone Energy Community Award, which recognizes non-profit groups and community organizations that have shown a strong commitment to the community. The award acknowledges the efforts of those who have impacted numerous people, collaborated and shared resources, addressed unmet community needs or provided necessary services.
In 2021, Dakota Electric will provide three Touchstone Energy Community Awards; accompanying each award will be a check for $500. One award recipient will be chosen to contend against other award winners from across the state for the Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award and a cash prize of $1,000. The statewide award winner will be recognized at the Minnesota Rural Electric Association annual meeting early next year.