Northfield, MN (55057)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High near 30F. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low -13F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.