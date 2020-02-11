Northfield Reads is focusing on climate change, and will present a discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Northfield Public Library.
A press release states a panel of area experts will discuss ideas presented in a brief article, ”World Scientists Warning of a Climate Emergency,” by a group of over 11,000 scientists from around the world, who declared that Earth is facing a climate emergency. Free copies are available at the Northfield Public Library reference desk.
Panelists will include Bruce Anderson, Nancy Braker, Andrew Ehrmann, Beth Kallestad, Gary Wagenbach and Howard White. The meeting is free and open to the public.