Residents are invited to view and comment online on the city’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program (SWPPP) during its official commenting period from 7 a.m. May 15 to 3 p.m. on May 29.
A press release notes that in addition, in-person viewing and commenting will be available during the Home and Garden Show at the Dundas Dome, 901 Cannon Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The city’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program will be at the City of Northfield booth.
Water Quality Specialist Cole Johnson will be available to answer questions and distribute handouts about the native plant, rain garden, and rain barrel rebate programs as well as information about a new Adopt a Catch Basin Program.
"This is part of the city of Northfield’s regular review with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency," the release states. "The goal of the program is to reduce the discharge of pollutants from their storm sewer system, to the maximum extent practicable. The program must cover public education, outreach and participation, a plan to detect and eliminate illicit discharges to the storm sewer system, construction-site and post-construction runoff controls, and pollution prevention."
Residents can view the program and submit comments at ci.northfield.mn.us/swppp.