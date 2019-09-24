To the editor:
The Rice County Fairgrounds is in need of a new restroom building. The county commissioners needs a plan. Fair management needs a plan.
Here's the plan:
Every business, no matter what type; shops, restaurants, bars, gas stations, grocery stores, convenience stores, fast food, hardware, hair professionals, library, the county offices, auto repair and all other businesses. Bigger businesses can help, too. I'll get back to that in a bit. The plan is just this. Imagine the old March of Dimes where money was raised for health care. Every business in Rice County sets up a sign for the needed project, a new restrooms at the fair and a jar for donations. Every penny, nickel, dime, quarter will be welcomed.
Dollar bills are OK too.
If we all come together and do this we can accomplish it with (pride of the county). Remember, it's our fair. Let's make it better. If you are generous we might be able to fix a few things, but first things first. The restroom. There are about 50,000 people in Rice County so if each gave a quarter, we would have $12,500. Some could give more, some less. We should easily be able to raise this for the fairgrounds. My goal is $50,000, which would be a good start. If you are online, tell your friends this is important. We need your help, just by dropping a dime.
Businesses: ask your employees if they would be willing to donate $1 off their paychecks for one week only or a quarter for four weeks.
A really (fair deal) from our local contractors would be a great help. Let's take some of it off the government's hands and let the commissioners and fair staff only have to decide who builds it and when.
Frank J. Skluzacek
Faribault