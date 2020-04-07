The NDDC, in collaboration with Rethos (Minnesota Main Street), is offering a small number of emergency funds to assist local businesses to operate through or reopen quickly following the COVID-19 pandemic.
A press release states businesses can apply to receive up to $1,000 for projects that will enhance their operations during pandemic closures or allow them to have a more robust re-opening.
The application deadline for these funds is noon April 15. The total amount of existing funds is limited, so applications will be competitive. However, Rethos and the NDDC are pursuing other sources of funding that could result in a second round of funds becoming available.
See https://bit.ly/2x3beyu to apply. For the purposes of this program, “downtown” is considered to be the C1 zoning district (see pink area on map). For more details, visit rethos.org/mainstreetsupportfund.