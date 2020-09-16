Northfield residents have three options to dispose of leaves and other yard waste this fall.
A press release states Northfield residents can still enroll in the yearly carted curbside yard waste service, which runs through Nov. 15. In addition to the cart service, residents are allowed to place 10 compostable yard waste bags by their cart for pickup on Mondays. The service is $90 per year.
Alternatively, if residents don’t enroll in the carted yard waste service, they can purchase yard waste stickers at Family Fare for $3 per bag. Residents can attach the stickers to their compostable yard bags then call DSI at 952-469-2239 to arrange a Monday pickup. This service is available between Oct. 1 and Nov. 15.
Besides the curbside pickup service, residents can dispose of yard waste at the Northfield Compost Site located on Armstrong Road.
Yard waste includes leaves, grass clippings and weeds, plants and flowers, small sticks and branches and mulch.
To set up carted curbside yard waste pickup service, contact the city’s Finance Department at 507-645-3015.