Jim Bear Jacobs, Minnesota Council of Churches director of community engagement and racial justice, will speak on healing and reparations from an indigenous perspective at 7 p.m. March 5 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 Third St. W, Northfield. The event is open to the public and refreshments will be available.
A press release states Jacobs is a member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican Nation, an American Indian tribe in central Wisconsin. He has degrees in pastoral studies and Christian theology and has served various churches as youth minister, adult Christian educator, and director of Men’s Ministries. He is parish associate at Church of All Nations Presbyterian Church. He is a cultural facilitator in the Twin Cities and works to raise the public’s awareness of American Indian causes and injustices.s.