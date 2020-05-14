Due to the seriousness of the coronavirus, City officials decided to postpone the State of the City Address originally scheduled for March 16, 2020.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell invites the entire community to watch the 2020 State of the City Address at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 15 from the comfort of your own home. Presenters include Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Northfield Rotary Club, sponsors of the annual event, along with the Northfield City Council, Poet Laureate Rob Hardy, Northfield Public School Superintendent Matt Hillmann, nominators and recipients of the Board & Commissioner Excellence Award, Ethical Leadership Award, and the Mayor for a Day essay contest.
The program will rerun on Charter Spectrum Channel 180 throughout the summer and will be available on the city’s YouTube Channel.
The State of the City has been recorded in English and in Spanish. Interpreter Marj Evans-de-Carpio provides the voice over of the presentation in the Spanish recording.
City communications continues to work transparently and openly while under Governor Walz’ Stay at Home Order extension through May 18. Staff follows the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Health’s (MDH) recommendations on physical and social distancing guidelines.
Contact Communications & Human Resources Director Michelle Mahowald at 507-645-3012 or michelle.mahowald@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.