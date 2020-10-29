As October turns to November, Northfield Shares is reportedly delighted to announce that the Share in Northfield’s Future Fund efforts were a success. A press release from Northfield Shares thanks all individuals and businesses who partnered with Northfield Shares to raise over $170,000 to share with community nonprofits as they address unique challenges this year.
In the coming weeks, Northfield Shares will disperse over $150,000 in grants to 15 nonprofits. This is in addition to the $20,000 granted in June to six non-profits during phase one of the campaign centered around COVID-19 relief.
“This is a remarkable demonstration of Northfield’s ability to step up and help our nonprofit community,” said Mary Lynn Oglesbee, chair of Northfield Shares. “We were hoping to raise $100,000 to help struggling organizations in our community. The fact that we raised more than $170,000 is noteworthy. It shows how the Northfield community comes together in times of true need.”
In the release, Northfield Shares officials state they are grateful to the Ames Foundation and Barbara and Vern Rippley for making significant contributions to launch this effort.
The recipients of the Share in Northfield Future Fund grants will be highlighted on the Northfield Shares website as well as in future editions of the Northfield News.