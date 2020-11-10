A press release states Fare For All will offer fresh produce, frozen meat and holidays packs in December at the store's Northfield location for $30 each, an option expected to serve over 5,000 individuals. Holiday packs will be offered during either November or December, not both months, at each location this year. See fareforall.org for more info and additional locations.
“Each year we look forward to offering food for the holidays at great prices for our community. This year, even though the holidays will be different than any other year, we want to be sure to offer affordable options for everyone to be able to prepare a holiday meal,” said Lindsey Countryman, program coordinator. “During a year that has been so difficult for so many, we know affordable foods are needed now more than ever.”
December holiday package (all frozen) contents include the following items, subject to change based on availability:
Jennie-O Turkey (8-10 pounds), Panko chicken tenderloins (3 1/2 pounds), bacon wrapped pork tenderloin (23 ounces), (two) Rosina Tuscan meatballs (1 pound), sweet corn (1 pound) and a chocolate mint cheesecake (19 ounces).