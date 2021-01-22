Northfield Public Library presents a virtual talk with Northfield resident Priscilla Paton, who will talk about her latest book, "Should Grace Fail," and share her creative inspirations and challenges as a writer, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.
A press release states that in the Twin Cities Mystery, Minneapolis police detectives Deb Metzger and Eric Jansson solve the murder of a disgraced police officer with a complex past. They move through the dark worlds of addiction and trafficking while trying not to endanger the lives of the people they encounter during the investigation.
Register at mynpl.org/events. Click on event link. For more information about the library program, contact Jamie Stanley at the Northfield Public Library at 1-507-645-1802 or Jamie.Stanley@ci.northfield.mn.us.