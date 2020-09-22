The following students graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College:
Nerstrand — Carmen Green, Diploma, Practical Nursing
Northfield — Brenda Camacho Amores, Associate of Applied Science, Clinical Neurophysiology Technology; Yessenia Celis Castillo, Associate of Applied Science, Dental Assistant; Karen Green, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences, High Honors and Ana Ortiz Pano, Diploma, Practical Nursing.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the College's 104th Commencement Ceremony was replaced this year with a social media celebration at the end of spring semester. Fall 2019 graduates participated, along with spring and summer 2020 candidates.