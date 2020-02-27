Benedictine ground breaking

The Benedictine Health System ribbon cutting took place Wednesday. Speakers for the event were Chamber President Lisa Peterson, Mayor Rhonda Pownell and Housing Administrator Ken Kirkman. Pictured during the ribbon cutting, front, far left, are Vic and Lu, who attended the ground breaking of Benedictine in June 2018 and now live in the Benedictine Community. Emily and Quinten, front, second and third from the right, were not only the first couple to reserve an apartment, but also the first to move in at Benedictine. (Photo courtesy of Rachel Trnka)
