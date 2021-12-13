An Advent Service of Peace and Healing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 418 Sumner St. E. in Northfield.
This event, sometimes called a “Blue Christmas” service, is co-sponsored by the United Methodist Church and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
It also marks the turning of the year as the Winter Solstice approaches on Dec. 21. This service is intended for anyone who has had loss, experienced pain, who may have had a difficult year, or for anyone simply desiring peace and silence before Christmas.
Grief takes many shapes and sizes. The music prelude will begin at 3:45 p.m., featuring Richard Collman, Celtic Harp; Randall Ferguson, Classical Guitar; and Rose Sorenmann, Cello. Pastors David Weeks of St. Peter’s and Rachel Morey of the United Methodist Church will provide leadership. Anointing oil for peace and healing for oneself or others will be offered by the pastors. This event is part of the Grief Coalition of Northfield and is open to all persons of the community.
For more information, contact St. Peter's at 507-645-8252. The worship will also be streamed on facebook.com/northfieldstp and northfieldstp.org. Masking is required for all participants. This event is part of the Grief Coalition of Northfield. It is open to all persons of the community.