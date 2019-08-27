Death is one appointment that each of us will keep, perhaps first as a survivor and then as a participant in the process of active dying. It is one of the universe’s greatest and most sacred mysteries.
“Little deaths” and losses have walked with us all our lives, although we pay little attention. Think planting, nurturing, and harvesting; sunrises and sunsets; or simple inhales and exhales.
Death isn’t going away. There is no escape. Why not talk about loss, dying and death now and reframe them as part of your life? Join Barbara Krause from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at Northfield Public Library, and take control of your wishes while you still are physically able and of sound mind.
This event is free.