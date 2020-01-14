Local students make dean's list at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email Jan 14, 2020 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Andrew Baumgartner and Joel Hadro of Northfield, were named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. To be eligible, students must have earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 and carried a minimum of 12 credits. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michelle Vlasak Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesHostettler commits to Gophers, will be 1st Division I softball player from NorthfieldDundas church hit by tornado expects to soon be in expanded spaceEven after injuries, 5th-ranked Northfield wrestling still possesses plenty of firepowerNorthfield girls basketball knocks off Class AAA No. 5 AustinCharlene KesslerRaiders win 8-1, Luckraft becomes fastest coach in Northfield boys hockey history to reach 100 winsDundas police chief resigns for Apple Valley PD jobThat massive drum used to rouse Vikings fans? Credit Nerstrand's Curtis IngvoldstadGreenvale Park educator named Outstanding TeacherSarah E. Moyer Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Jan 15 BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting Wed, Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15 Lunch and Learn Wed, Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15 Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield Wed, Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15 Wednesday Wear Wed, Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15 Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group Wed, Jan 15, 2020 Around the Web 2020 Bears vision: RB corps could be in fine shape — if they get needed scheme, blocking help Mario McKinney Jr. announces he will transfer from Mizzou What does Arizona have? What do the Wildcats need? A look at the UA football roster Proposed higher ed budget would benefit UI the most Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Northfield News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists