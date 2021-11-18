Northfield communications staff have updated the City of Northfield mobile app, which is now available for download by searching “City of Northfield” in the App Store or Google Play.
The app was created to engage the public in a variety of ways. A few of the easily accessible features include watching a city meeting, reporting a concern, signing up for notifications, and paying building permits and utility bills. All information on the city app and website is translatable using Google translate.
“The improved app is a useful tool and aims to improve customer service,” says Michelle Mahowald, communications and human resources director. “All members of the community can download it to use services readily available for easy access to city information.”
As a reminder, City Council meetings are also available on Northfield Public Broadcasting on demand and on Charter Spectrum Channel 187 and live streamed on the mobile app and the city’s website, ci.northfield.mn.us/meeting.