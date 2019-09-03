Eleanor Corrine Wright was born July 31, 2019 in Northfield to Audrey Marie and Joshua Anders Wright. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.
Mccoy Morris Mann was born Aug. 6, 2019 in Northfield to Hannah Rae Tillotson and Devin Michael Mann. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.
Oakley James Caron was born Aug. 6, 2019 in Northfield to Gabrielle Sharron and Andrew Christopher Caron. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.
Adalyn Kelly Johnson and Everly Ann Johnson were born Aug. 10, 2019 in Northfield to Margaret Kelly Johnson and Chad Alan Johnson.
Vivian Alice Samlaska was born Aug. 12, 2019 in Northfield to Alyssa May and Maurice James Samlaska. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.
Sienna Rose Cole was born Aug. 15, 2019 in Northfield to Sierra Marie Hansen and Daniel Dean Cole. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.
Huck David Root was born Aug. 15, 2019 in Northfield to Rachel Lee and David Allan Root. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
William Allen Mckay was born Aug. 20, 2019 in Northfield to Victoria Lynne and Erik Allen Mckay. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.
Clare Althea Lorang was born Aug. 20, 2019 in Northfield to Rebecca Ann and Zachary John Lorang. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.