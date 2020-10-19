Carleton College Public Health Advocates (a student organization) and the Northfield Area Chapter of Healthcare for All Minnesota invite all to attend a virtual panel discussion on the future of health care from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 in the U.S. Ashley Hodgson, St. Olaf Department chair of economics; Danny Ackert, director of public policy for the MN Association of Community Health Centers; and Rose Roach, executive director of MN Nurses Association comprise the panel. A press release states the event provides an opportunity to learn about the existing health care crisis and explore solutions. questions and answers are encouraged.
Attendance is free and open to all. Register to attend at: bit.ly/carltonpanel.
