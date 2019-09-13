The Northfield Public Library plans to expand its storytimes with an additional weekly 10 a.m. Saturday program beginning Sept. 21 and lasting until Nov. 23.
A press release states in addition to regular Tuesday and Thursday storytimes, the new Saturday time makes programs available for children and families who cannot attend during the week due to work or childcare schedules.
“Library storytimes are a great free early-learning opportunity for young children and their caregivers,” the release states.
Saturday storytimes are expected to be presented by Reference Services Manager Katlin Heidgerken-Greene. The release states she has a youth services background and years of storytime experience in public libraries.
“Library staff design the program to build early literacy skills and help kids get ready for school while having fun,” Heidgerken-Greene said. “Our goal is to provide a chance for kids and their grownups to spend positive time together around books and learning.”
Family storytime includes books, songs, rhymes and movement geared to preschoolers ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Siblings are welcome.
For more details, visit the library website at mynpl.org.