Summer’s here, which usually means it’s summer reading program time at Northfield Public Library. This year, though, the library’s offering something a bit different — and more flexible.
Youth Services Librarian Emily Lloyd said,“We have a lot more than books, and people engage with the library in a wide range of ways. Summer Challenge gives youth lots of avenues to keep learning, growing, and challenging themselves over the summer.”
A press release states to participate, youth choose from a broad list of challenges supplied by the library, from drawing their own comic strip to learning a new outdoor skill, to attending one of the library’s virtual Books and Stars performances. For every five completed, they can enter into weekly drawings for a $25 gift card to a local business.
Two of the challenges on the list — reading (or listening to someone read) for 20 minutes and reading an e-book from E-books Minnesota (no library card required) — can be completed an unlimited number of times.
“Spending the summer reading will always be an option,” Lloyd said.
In addition to Summer Challenge, the library will offer free Art Activity Packs to youth through a partnership with the Northfield Arts Guild. Packs will include bilingual instructions and everything necessary to make the project inside. They’ll be available at the library every other week starting June 15 and ending June 27, while supplies last.
Youth can sign up for the program at mynpl.org/summer, in person, or by calling the library at 507-645-6606. Summer Challenge is for youth from pre-K to 18 years old and runs June 8 through July 30. It can be completed entirely online if preferred. All materials are available in English and Spanish.
Contact Emily Lloyd at 507-645-1810 or emily.lloyd@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.