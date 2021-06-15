Due to a grant intended to provide some relief for working artists, and connect people in the community to those artists’ work, trombonist JC Sanford has recreated what he considers one of his favorite regular gigs.
Only this time, a press release states it will be live, socially distanced, in the recording studio.
On Feb. 6, 2020, Sanford and bandmates Jeff Bailey on bass and Phil Hey on drums came together as a unit for the first time on JC’s regular gig at Imminent Brewing, not knowing that it would not be repeated for over a year.
Reflecting the way in which the gig might go down, the group reportedly embraced spontaneity and made material and style choices on the spot, rather than relying on rehearsed, pre-set arrangements.
"It is JC’s hope that the listener will be put in the mindset of relaxing with friends, favored beverage in hand, listening to musicians," the release states.
The choice of tunes range from the American Songbook to Monk, Wayne Shorter and other jazz composers.