Edina Realty, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, recently announced that Becca Brinkman has rejoined the Edina Realty Northfield sales office.
According to a press release, Brinkman, a resident of Northfield for more than 40 years, returns to Edina Realty after a brief move to another brokerage. She has been in real estate sales since 2005 and is excited to continue her career with Edina Realty.
When asked why she chose to rejoin the Edina Realty family of companies, Brinkman said, “I feel most at home at Edina Realty.”
“We are happy to welcome Becca back to the office,” said Jenifer Dvorak, Edina Realty’s Northfield office manager, in the release. “We are certain the technology, tools and training offered at Edina Realty will help her grow her business and that she will exemplify Edina Realty’s core values of honesty, integrity and commitment.”
The release states Brinkman is excited to share her passion for helping others with their home buying and selling needs. She lives in Northfield with her husband, Chad; her son, Ethan, is a junior at St. Olaf College majoring in computer science, and her son, Connor, is at home working but plans to return to Marquette University in the spring to finish his biomedical engineering degree.