The Friends and Foundation of the Northfield Public Library recently announced its 2020 Northfield High School Scholarship winners.
A press release states Arlie Lee, Adyn Math, Max Mercer, Charlotte Moser, Caroline Peterson, Ben Reister, Sophie Roback and Gracie Svien have eachT been awarded a scholarship from Friends of the Library. Due to a record number of qualified applicants, and the added challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Friends increased the scholarship line item from $2,000 to $5,000 this year.
All of the scholarship winners have been active in library programs, served as pages or volunteers or serve on the Teen Advisory Board, the Board of the Friends or on the Library Board. Scholarships were awarded based on overall library involvement, the content of their applications and on recommendations from library staff members who worked with them.
The release states among the staff who have worked closely with the teens is Layna Mestad, who began a new position as Teen Services librarian at Minneapolis Central Library on May 15. Mestad started at the Northfield Public Library over two years ago as a volunteer herself. Her talent was reportedly recognized right away and she quickly moved up to her most recent position as Youth Services librarian. She helped re-establish the Teen Advisory Board and has been personally involved with many of the teens who are part of the library family.
Library Director Teresa Jensen said, “It takes a very special person to develop a good rapport with teens … We will miss her tremendously.”
Co-chair of the Friends and Foundation of the Northfield Public Library Susan Dean said the Friends wish “all the best” to the scholarship recipients in their college endeavors, and to Layna Mestad in her new professional role.