From a large pool of 109 entries, the winner of the Northfield Public Library Six Word Horror Story Contest has been selected by local coven members Benjamin Percy, Jessica White Peterson and Tyler Gardner. A press release states the judges are "repulsed" to announce the winner of the Six Word Horror Story contest is Stacey Zell with the "repugnant, shocking" six-word-story: "I died alone. No visitors allowed."
Remarks on the story by the "heinous" judges included such "atrocious" insights as:
"This is a real-life gut-punch of (a) horror story that brutally reminds us where we are right now." – Benjamin Percy
"I think this is my favorite, in that it’s complete, evocative, and extremely resonant in the current moment." – Jessica Peterson White
"The writer tapped in to a fear that a lot of people are having right now." – Tyler Gardner
The release states the runner-up in the contest, with a "truly abhorrent and reprehensible" story from beyond the pale is Tricia Lancaster with the "iniquitous, sinfully" base six word story: Only the people wearing headphones survived.
Lyrical. Poignant. Disgusting.
Many other "rebarbative, facinorous, and diabolical" stories were culled in the selection process. Other intolerable favorites cast in to the fire by the judges included:
"Tough guy, that one. Chew well." – Heidi Magnuson
"It will find all of us." - Tricia Lancaster
"The sun set. It didn't rise." – Lily Warden
"But I went to his funeral." – Katie Coudron
"Found, one eyeball. Describe to claim." – Laura Hakala
"I dropped my phone. It broke." – Jane Moore
"The Northfield Public Library, a 'radically improper and villainous' institution, and their 'monstrous cabal' of judges thank all entrants who participated in this contest," the release states. "The library and the judges took no pleasure in hosting, reading or judging the entrants, and 'will feign death before taking up this task again.'