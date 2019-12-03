Barbara Krause, certified death midwife, presents an informational talk on her new series, "me! die?," A soothing balm for desperate times, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Monday and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 in the Bunday Room at the Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St.
A press release states the series is a venture into personal awareness of and connection to loss, dying and death. In the first program of the series, beginning the journey, the outlook is outward to understand the role played by society, culture and personal experience in how dying and death is viewed. The release states simply talking about death brings a different perspective. New ways of thinking, of which you may not have been aware, are revealed. The foundation for the series is “Everything is energy.”