Northfield Community Toastmasters holds an open house event to meet members and learn about the new Pathways Education program from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Pathways has been designed to help every individual develop and polish communication and leadership skills needed for their professional and personal success.
“Northfield Community Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills,” says Noel Aldrich, president of Toastmasters club 5607421.
Members and guests will be able to observe a regular Toastmasters meeting that will include prepared speeches, impromptu speeches and speech evaluations.
Club member Scott Langston will be the Table Topics master. Other speakers include Craig Swenson, assistant manager at FiftyNorth; Dan Runke, of Northfield, and Ruth Alliband, retired Peace Corps volunteer.
For more information, email Langston at northfieldtoastmasters@gmail.com.